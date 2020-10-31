YOU KNOW IT AS WELL AS WE DO.

IN THE MIDST OF THE MAINSTREAM MEDIA LIES, SILICON VALLEY’S OUTRAGEOUS MANIPULATION OF THEIR NETWORKS TO KEEP A LID ON THE CORRUPTION, AND THE COMPLICITY OF FAR TOO MANY AT THE HIGHEST LEVELS OF OUR GOVERNANCE HAS MANY OF US FRUSTRATED TO TEARS.

BUT THE CLOCK IS TICKING .

I KNOW YOU KNOW THAT, OF COURSE…

A CauseACTION update – For the past year, we have turned down dozens of requests to send dedicated, stand-alone emails to folks like you, who follow CauseACTION. It is not that we don’t support those who asked for help, but after hundreds of millions of good, well-intentioned emails over two Election cycles, we concluded that there had to be a better way.

It seemed obvious. Rather than be part of overwhelming “blasts” of email, we decided to build out a dedicated website area on both CauseACTION, Clarion News (and soon CauseBOOK) where we would aggregate the better requests and then invite you to come in and browse at your leisure, easily get even more information in a click or two, and then decide whether you wanted to donate.

That was the very simple and fundamental difference between us and hundreds of emails in your Inbox.

We were another week or two away from rolling out the “Trusted Conservative Campaigns” when several Candidates and the Senate Conservative Fund and House Freedom Fund asked us last week to help. So, we poured some more coffee and did our best to deploy sooner.

And so, here we are. We know it is the Eleventh hour but we also know these two things…

Donations in the next 48 -72 hours will make a difference. And while we are confident of a victory for the President, the House and Senate are equally at risk and have the opportunity for gains.

And no matter how razor-close or substantial the win is, the Left Democrat Party will not accept it. They have told us, in no uncertain terms that violence and the destruction of property and businesses, direct attacks on law enforcement, citizens, and politicians is justified.

Put as plainly as possible, the need for funding will not stop on November 3rd, 4th, or 5th or for some weeks, no matter the outcome.

So, what you donate today will be put to work in the coming days, weeks, and perhaps longer. I wish it were otherwise but it isn’t.

And so, we are pointing you to the biggest “bang for the buck” Organizations that we have known and have worked with for years – The Senate Conservative Fund and the House Freedom Fund.

Both of them represent the Conservative-principled factions of the House and Senate. We will likely add a few others who we think will make good use of your donations.

The Senate Conservative Fund

Click here to read the latest message from The Senate Conservative Fund.

Dr. Alveda King’s Labor of Love Is The Release Of “Roe V. Wade”

Support the Release of Roe V. Wade – The Movie

Thank you for your support of these Campaigns. More to be added soon. and as always,

Onward…

Rich Lepoutre – CauseACTION Team Leader